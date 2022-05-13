Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 13 May: Know how to redeem free codes

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Garena Free Fire, an action-adventure battle royale game, is currently one of the most popular. Garena Free Fire can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. Garena releases redeem codes for the game on a regular basis. However, the Free Fire redemption codes are limited to a single server.

Interestingly, players receive free gifts on a daily basis, and these gifts contain codes that can be used to activate levels and earn reward points. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be obtained at the game's official website, garena.com/en.

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 13, 2022.

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

WRYV GQC3 CT8Q

B3G7 A22T WDR7X

FF7M UY4M E6SC

FV4B XH7J U7I6

FRF8 GB3T JY5H

F8BV U7YC TX8F

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA DQFV Q1B4

FS8D FZ7G HJSE

How can you redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Go to the official website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/).

Step 2: Login in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account.

Step 3: You will be taken to a valid redemption code (s)

Step 4: Copy and paste the 12-digit redeemable code into the text area.

Step 5: A pop - up window will now display on the screen.

Step 6: From here, select 'Ok.'

Step 7: Once the codes have been successfully redeemed, players can claim their gift in the in-game mail section.

