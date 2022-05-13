Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 13 May: Know how to redeem free codes

Garena Free Fire, an action-adventure battle royale game, is currently one of the most popular. Garena Free Fire can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. Garena releases redeem codes for the game on a regular basis. However, the Free Fire redemption codes are limited to a single server.
Interestingly, players receive free gifts on a daily basis, and these gifts contain codes that can be used to activate levels and earn reward points. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be obtained at the game's official website, garena.com/en.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 13, 2022.
J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
WRYV GQC3 CT8Q
B3G7 A22T WDR7X
FF7M UY4M E6SC
FV4B XH7J U7I6
FRF8 GB3T JY5H
F8BV U7YC TX8F
FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
FBI8 YT8G VB7N
K2OG IUY5 T7EA
DQC2 VBJ3 IER8
FR6F 5R4C EX4D
FF7V EB1N JRK5
F6OY 9H8I B2V7
FFN3 RM9T KY2L
F76T 5RDF SV8N
7KEL R6K8 M9P9
87FD YSTG AFQV
B1JI 82J7 635E
FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT
DGE4 BNR5 T6KY
OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R
4SEA DQFV Q1B4
FS8D FZ7G HJSE
How can you redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Go to the official website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/).
Step 2: Login in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account.
Step 3: You will be taken to a valid redemption code (s)
Step 4: Copy and paste the 12-digit redeemable code into the text area.
Step 5: A pop - up window will now display on the screen.
Step 6: From here, select 'Ok.'
Step 7: Once the codes have been successfully redeemed, players can claim their gift in the in-game mail section.
