Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 June: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

An improved version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max, is one of the most loved adventure-driven battle royale games. Garena Free Fire is available to download from the Play Store. Most importantly, players also get redeem codes for the game which are periodically released by Garena, however, the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a different server.

The players get free rewards each day. These codes can then be used to unlock steps and get reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 1, 2022

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps to unlock redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Step 3: You will now be directed to valid redeem code(s)

Step 4: Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it into the text box

Step 5: Now, a dialogue box will appear on the screen

Step 6: From here, click on 'Ok'.

Step 7: Players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.