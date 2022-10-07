Search icon
Garena Free Fire Max October 7 Redeem Codes: How to get free FF MAX diamonds, pets, and more

To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max October 7 redeem codes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game that is quite popular among online gaming enthusiasts. The game's immense appeal among online gamers is due to its high-quality graphics, intriguing gameplay, continuous updates, and redemption coupons.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 7. The Garena Free Fire Max allows gamers to utilise diamonds and in-game events to customise game components such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weapons. Players can also pick from hundreds of skins available for these components in the game.

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and other in-game features. Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max October 7 redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max October 7 redeem codes

B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FEDBGOWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
WD2ATK3ZEA55
HFNSJ6W74Z48
2FG94YCW9VMV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

You can redeem the Garena Free Fire Max code for October 7 by visiting reward.ff.garena.com. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
