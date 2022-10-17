Search icon
Garena Free Fire Max October 17 Redeem Codes: How to get free diamonds, skins, guns, and more

To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max October 17 redeem codes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game that is quite popular among online gaming enthusiasts. The game's immense appeal among online gamers is due to its high-quality graphics, intriguing gameplay, continuous updates, and redemption coupons.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 17. The Garena Free Fire Max allows gamers to utilise diamonds and in-game events to customise game components such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weapons. Players can also pick from hundreds of skins available for these components in the game.

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and other in-game features. Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max October 17 redeem codes.

PACJ-JTUA-29UU
RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
HTY3-RIFG-OR3F
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
ST5K-JCRF-VBHT
S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
FF11-NJN5-YS3E
FF9M-J31C-XKRG
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

You can redeem the Garena Free Fire Max code for October 17 by visiting reward.ff.garena.com. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

