Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Know steps to download on Android, key features, redeem codes

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update is available for Android users to download through the Google Play Store. The update was released on May 25.
If you are unable to download the update, we advise you to uninstall the game and reinstall it on your phone.
Here is a step-by-step process to download the Free Fire MAX OB34 update (if not done yet)
Step 1: Uninstall the game from your device
Step 2: Open the Google Play Store and look up ‘Free Fire MAX.’
Step 3: Press the 'Install' button
Step 4: Open the app, sign in, and enjoy the latest updates with friends.
Note: Make sure that you have enough storage space in your mobile phones.
Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Key features
Rank system optimisation
Character reworks and adjustments
Clash Squad changes
Alterations to the Battle Royale mode
Weapon balancing
New Sniper Rifle – M24
Gameplay changes – Pin Function and Visual Alerts for Gunshots
Gaming Environment - Adjustments Tailoring to Victims of Cheats and Character Level-Up
Craftland additions – Isle of Champs, Zombie Spawn, and more
Other adjustments – Download Center Optimisation
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 26, 2022
3ANGMEEJY8FJ – MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11WFNPP956
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF9MJ31CXKRG