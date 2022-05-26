Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Know steps to download on Android, key features, redeem codes

File Photo

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update is available for Android users to download through the Google Play Store. The update was released on May 25.

If you are unable to download the update, we advise you to uninstall the game and reinstall it on your phone.

Here is a step-by-step process to download the Free Fire MAX OB34 update (if not done yet)

Step 1: Uninstall the game from your device

Step 2: Open the Google Play Store and look up ‘Free Fire MAX.’

Step 3: Press the 'Install' button

Step 4: Open the app, sign in, and enjoy the latest updates with friends.

Note: Make sure that you have enough storage space in your mobile phones.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Key features

Rank system optimisation

Character reworks and adjustments

Clash Squad changes

Alterations to the Battle Royale mode

Weapon balancing

New Sniper Rifle – M24

Gameplay changes – Pin Function and Visual Alerts for Gunshots

Gaming Environment - Adjustments Tailoring to Victims of Cheats and Character Level-Up

Craftland additions – Isle of Champs, Zombie Spawn, and more

Other adjustments – Download Center Optimisation

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 26, 2022

3ANGMEEJY8FJ – MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG