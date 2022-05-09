Garena Free Fire Max May 9 Redeem Codes: Use your free codes today

Pic Courtesy: ff.garena.com

In terms of popularity, Garena Free Fire is one of the best mobile battle royale games. Administrators routinely issue redemption codes for Free Fire, which allow players to get free gifts.

Every day, Garena Free Fire Max gives out new vouchers based on the player's current location. The goodies that players can expect to receive include royale coupons and diamond hacks. The number of players who may redeem the Free Fire Max coupons each day is restricted, and once the daily limit is met, the free redemption codes stop unlocking items for those gamers.

Also, READ: Here’s how you can easily record voice calls on WhatsApp - Check step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 9 free codes

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.