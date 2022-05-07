Garena Free Fire Max May 7 Redeem Codes: Redeem now

Pic Courtesy: ff.garena.com

A popular mobile battle royale game, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular in the world. Free Fire relies heavily on redeem codes that are frequently provided by the administrators to enable gamers to get free stuff.

Depending on the location of the player, Garena Free Fire Max offers fresh vouchers on a daily basis. A few of the items gamers may receive are royale coupons and diamond hacks. Free Fire Max coupons can only be redeemed by a limited number of players, and once the daily limit is reached, the free redemption codes cease unlocking products.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 7 free codes

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

FBJK-I9Z7-F65R

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.