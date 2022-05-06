Garena Free Fire Max May 6 Redeem Codes: Click here for your free rewards code

Pic Courtesy: ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire is a renowned mobile battle royale game that has become one of the most popular in the market. Free Fire is primarily reliant on redemption codes, which are routinely issued by the administrators in order to allow players to get free items in the game.

In order to keep players engaged, Garena Free Fire Max provides new coupons every day based on their geographical area. Some of the goodies that players may acquire are royale vouchers and diamond hacks, to name a few. Only a limited number of gamers may redeem free Fire Max coupons each day, and after the daily limit is met, the free redemption codes stop unlocking new goods and must be redeemed once again.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 6 free codes

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.