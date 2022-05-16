Garena Free Fire Max May 16 Redeem Codes: Claim your free codes today

File Photo

Garena Free Fire Max, a battle royale action-adventure game, is immensely popular among online gamers. It is popular among e-gamers due to its high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay, regular updates, and redemption vouchers.

Garena Free Fire has hundreds of skins for in-game components including pets, characters, gloo walls, and weaponry that players may customise with diamonds and events.

Garena releases redemption codes that are a combination of letters and words on a regular basis. However, Free Fire redemption codes are server-specific. Furthermore, users get free items on a regular basis, and these codes may be used to unlock certain levels and earn various reward points.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 16 free codes

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

FBJK-I9Z7-F65R

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

FF22-NYW9-4A00

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.