Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Garena Free Fire Max May 15 Redeem Codes: Use your free redeem codes today

Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max for May 15, 2022, are now available for Garena Free Fire Max players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max May 15 Redeem Codes: Use your free redeem codes today
File Photo

The battle royale action-adventure game Garena Free Fire is very popular among online players. It is a favourite among e-gamers because to its HD visuals, exciting gameplay, frequent updates, and redemption coupons.

Garena Free Fire offers hundreds of skins for in-game components such as pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons, which players may equip with diamonds and events.

Also, READ: Will Apple iPhone 15 have USB-C charging port? Here's what analyst says

Periodically, Garena publishes redemption codes that are a mix of letters and words. Free Fire redemption codes are nonetheless server-specific. Additionally, players get free goodies on a regular basis, and these codes may be utilised to unlock particular levels and earn different reward points.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 14 free codes

  • J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
  • WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
  • B3G7 A22T WDR7X
  • FF7M UY4M E6SC
  • FV4B XH7J U7I6
  • FRF8 GB3T JY5H
  • F8BV U7YC TX8F
  • FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
  • FBI8 YT8G VB7N
  • K2OG IUY5 T7EA
  • DQC2 VBJ3 IER8
  • FR6F 5R4C EX4D
  • FF7V EB1N JRK5
  • F6OY 9H8I B2V7
  • FFN3 RM9T KY2L
  • F76T 5RDF SV8N
  • 7KEL R6K8 M9P9
  • 87FD YSTG AFQV
  • B1JI 82J7 635E

The daily free codes for Garena Free Fire Max can be redeemed by visiting reward.ff.garena.com on the reward page. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.