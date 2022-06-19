Garena Free Fire Max June 19 redeem codes: Get the free rewards here

File photo

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game that is quite popular among online gaming enthusiasts. It gained popularity after Pubg Mobile India faced a ban in 2020. However, now the game has become one of the most popular mobile games in the world

The game's immense appeal among online gamers is due to its high-quality graphics, intriguing gameplay, continuous updates, and redemption coupons.

The Garena Free Fire Max allows games to utilise diamonds and in-game events to customise game components such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weapons. Players can also pick from hundreds of skins available for these components in the game.

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and other in-game features.

Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max June 19 redeem codes.

READ | IOA chief: Did not give any recognition to PUBG in India

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 19:

FF7W SM7C N44Z

FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

FF46 0C2II VYU

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

FXCV BNNK DSXC

F0KM JNLV CXSD

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 E811 YL2D

FFX6 0C4II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

8F9U QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FX8V BNMK DSXC

3GF3851KB8H4JE2A

FF12 NYW9 4A00

FF8Q T5IR MCNX

Steps to redeem today's free codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either of these - Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the specified text box.

Step 4: Click on 'OK' to get free rewards in your game account.