Garena Free Fire Max April 29 Redeem Codes: Get the free rewards here

Garena Free Fire Max

As the popular battle game Garena Free Fire continues to ban in India, a large number of players play its enhanced version, Garena Free Fire Max. The battle royale shooting game offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner.

However, the game is limited to only the Android users in India as the game has been removed for download from the App Store.

The game gives out free redeem codes with which players can get several attractive collectable rewards and in-game usable items like characters, skins, and weapons, which enhance the experience of the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX players can visit the official Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the codes and claim freebies.

It is pertinent to note that only a specific number of players can redeem Free Fire Max codes and the free redeem codes stop unlocking items once the daily limit is crossed.

Following codes can be redeemed on Friday, April 29, 2022, to claim multiple rewards for free.

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Step 1: Players can redeem the daily free codes by logging onto the reward website of Garena Free Fire Max at reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Players will have to log in with either their Facebook, Google Play account, or any other social media account that is associated.

Step 3: Once logged in, just copy and paste the codes and enter.

If within the limit, users will be able to collect rewards by redeeming codes, which will then show up in their game.