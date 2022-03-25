Garena Free Fire latest update: Check new character and features

Free Fire's OB33 patch update has been finally rolled out globally on March 23, 2022. And now the maintenance of the Garena Free Fire OB33 update has already started.

The game officials have released full patch notes from where all the users can experience the upcoming items. Players will have to update their games to participate in the new CS-Ranked season.

The maintenance takes a few hours to complete. So, gamers can not open the game during this period. Let’s check out more details on the patch notes.

In-Game Voice Chat Reporting Feature

Now you may report inappropriate voice chat calls. The company says the voice chat reporting feature is now available. Those who violate community guidelines will face a VC mute punishment and a credit score reduction.

Get free Characters with LINK!

The new update will allow users to acquire Free Fire characters without cost with its Link feature. Players will be able to equip a specific character and register progress with the same.

READ | Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: From Miami strike map to new weapons, Radical Raid brings new content

Credit System

It will allow players to claim plenty of rewards in the game. They will have to maintain a 100 credit score every week, which will earn them free prizes.

Kenta - New character

A new character named Kenta is making his way into the game in the upcoming days. When activating Swordsman’s Wrath, he puts the gun down and generates a shield before him.

New weapon