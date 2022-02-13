Garena Free Fire February 13 Redeem Codes: Get in-app currencies - How to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire game developers have released the redeem codes for February 13. Today's codes will help players receive free in-app gifts such as skins for weapons, characters, and in-app currencies, among other rewards.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a battlegrounds game similar to PUBG that gained popularity after PUBG was banned in India.

The redeem codes are released every day to make the game more fun for players. For this, the players are required to visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to receive rewards against Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Notably, with these codes with an expiry, it is expected that players redeem the codes as soon as they get them.

Here are Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 13:

UYDT-GEBR-NTMY

BV7C-DY6T-SWVB

FNRM-TKGY-LHBO

VIC8-DX7S-6YT5

RAFQ-V2BN-3EJM

F34R-76D5-R4ES

DWFV-BTJY-KHI8

MJ4T-HLBO-VIC9

8D7Y-6XT6-T6UJ

4KRT-FOG9-IV87

09I8-RUTH-6YNU

HUV3-JHBG-VLFO

Here's how you can redeem the codes:

- Visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

- Login via Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID

- Enter 12-digit redeem codes and select OK

- Once you submit the codes, you will receive the rewards in the vault section of your account.