Gamers rejoice! Call of Duty: Warzone is officially coming to mobile

Gamers who were pleased to new Call of Duty mobile game developed by Activision that were emerged last year. The US developer has finally revealed Call of Duty: Warzone, which is an all-new, AAA mobile experience that works.

While the announcement doesn’t unveil anything about the game, the Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most favoured battle royale games of all-time. The mobile version is aimed at the same formula that made the PC/console game.

The announcement comes across as a recruitment post too. This indicates that the game is still in early stages of development. As per speculations, activision is looking to recruit a lot of developers to ensure great efficiency in the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The fans of the series and developers are now looking for production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing and more. Job lookers must know that more than 60 open spots to fill in across multiple internal studios, including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends and Demonware.

Notably, Activision-Blizzard has been having huge trouble replacing all the people who are leaving its studios due to ongoing lawsuits. While it isn’t sure that all recruitment spots will fill all spots, it is still great to know that the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching.