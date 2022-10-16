Garena Free Fire Max: Here's how to get free Leather Bandana

Garena Free Fire Max: How to get free Leather Bandana (file photo)

Garena has incorporated a new playtime event on the Indian server. Now gamers can get the exclusive Leather Bandana skin for free. All players have to do is play the battle royale title for a given time.

Here's how you can get a free Leather Bandana in Free Fire Max

The new Free Fire MAX playtime event started on the Indian server on Saturday, October 15. Gamers have to complete the playtime requirements and collect the rewards until October 16. The threshold has been set at 60 minutes, which should not be difficult to accomplish.

Since Garena has not specified the mode to fulfil the playtime threshold, you can enjoy any available modes. However, engaging in the battle royale mode in Free Fire MAX is advisable as the required 60-minute playtime can only be met with a handful of matches.

Step 1: First, complete the given playtime requirements by engaging in any mode of your choice.

Step 2: Open the event section of the battle royale title by clicking on the option on the right side.

Step 3: Select the Light Fest tab and then access the Free Leather Bandana section.

Step 4: Finally, click on the claim button beside the given reward to obtain the bandana.

