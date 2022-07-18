Forza Horizon 5: Full map revealed for Hot Wheels expansion

Forza Horizon 5

In anticipation of the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC, Playground Games has released the global map. Since the Forza series has teamed up with Hot Wheels before, this collaboration isn't all that revolutionary. Forza Horizon 5's overworld map, on the other hand, appears to indicate that this update will take things to an all new level.

A top-down shot of the track for the Hot Wheels expansion was revealed by Playground Games through the official Forza Horizon Twitter account. The terrain is divided into three unique floating islands that are linked together by the distinctive orange Hot Wheels rails.

Forza Horizon 5's upcoming Hot Wheels dlc will also take place in the sky. As visible on the Playground map, a large hulking structure floats in the sky, obscured by cloud cover.

Forza Horizon 5 was known for its huge open world in Mexico, but it now seems that the Hot Wheels DLC will exist independently of the main game. As far as this map is concerned, there seems to be no connection between the two options.

Hot Wheels is expected to come to Forza Horizon 5 on July 19, and it will be accessible on Xbox One, Xbox X and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the DLC without having to pay additional fees.