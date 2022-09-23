FIFA 23: Who are Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond, fictional football manager and club included in the game?

Photo: EA Sports, FIFA 23

The much-awaited FIFA 23 is set to release next week with early access from September 27 and worldwide launch on September 30. Apart from the world’s top players and clubs, the highly popular video game will also feature fictional football manager Ted Lasso and Premier League club AFC Richmond. The names have become famous enough to emerge from the namesake US sports comedy-drama TV series to be part of the game alongside real clubs and faces.

“The World’s Game has one more club to announce,” FIFA 23 maker EA Sports announced, informing fans that “AFC Richmond are coming to FIFA 23!”

FIFA 23 will feature AFC Richmond stars like Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo | Photo: EA Sports

Here’s all you need to know about the show Ted Lasso, the club AFC Richmond, and the TV characters available to play with in FIFA 23.

Hit TV show Ted Lasso is led by Jason Sudeikis, and is based on a fictional American college football (read American football) coach who ends up at managing an English football (soccer) team in the Premier League called AFC Richmond. The show aired on Apple TV+ first in August 2020. It won several awards becoming the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy Award history. Sudeikis, who developed and played Ted Lasso, has also won Golden Globe Award for Best Actor Screen Actors Guild Award for the show.

Apart from Lasso, there’s a host of other characters including Coach Beard, Lasso's long-time assistant and star players of the club like up-and-coming striker Jamie Tartt (who has drawn comparisons with Harry Kane) and veteran midfielder and skipper Roy Kent. The club are nicknamed “The Greyhounds”.

What FIFA 23 has in store with Ted Lasso feature?

EA has said that the game will feature the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad like Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo and characters Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, who will be “authentically integrated into FIFA 23. AFC Richmond’s home ground Nelson Road will also feature.

Gamers will be able to play with Ted Lasso in the career mode and can play with AFC Richmond in not just the Premier League but also with other playable leagues in Career Mode.

Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso



He's proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.



Learn more https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4 pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2022

The club will be available to play with across game modes like Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, Online Seasons and Career Mode.

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, AFC Richmond fans will get customisation items like authentic kits and TIFOs. Ted Lasso or Coach Beard can be found and selected as manager. In FUT, the AFC Richmond content will be available through objectives and challenges, EA said.

READ | These lucky gamers to get FIFA 23 game at just Rs 4.8, here’s why