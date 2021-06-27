FAU-G game update: Team Deathmatch Mode beta version now available for download, know how

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to announce the beta release of mobile action game FAU-G's Team DeathMatch mode. Developer nCORE Games had earlier promised the beta version would be available on June 21, but they missed the date.

"Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG's Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer @vishygo @ncore_games_official," Akshay Kumar shared in an Instagram post.

Limited spots available

Also read Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile India - Differences between two games

The Team DeathMatch beta file of FAU-G is 300 MB and is now available for download. However, there are only limited spots available. It means that you will need to download the early access version soon if you want to try out the game before the release of the official version.

About Team DeathMatch mode

Team DeathMatch mode is a multiplayer mode that is different from the main story campaign version that was launched a while back. In Team DeathMatch, players will have to team up with other online players or their friends and battle against enemy players in a 5v5 battle.

About FAU-G

Fearless and United Guards is an action game that has been developed by Bangalore-based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The FAU-G game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban. The title that was launched with a single campaign mode earlier this year would hope to gain popularity among fans who are eagerly waiting for PUBG's new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta testing version is available for early access to pre-registered users. According to reviews by gaming enthusiasts, the beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India has a lot in common with PUBG Mobile, including the game's maps, interface, weapons and more.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.