FAU-G Mobile game update: PUBG Mobile India rival clocks 4 million pre-registrations ahead of Republic Day launch

PUBG Mobile India's ban on September 2020 was the right moment when a Make in India game decided to fill the void. FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) created by nCore games released a trailer that was dubbed by many gamers as the alternative to PUBG Mobile India. During the final months of 2020, PUBG Mobile India and FAU-G were locked in a competition as to who would release first. However, the ban on PUBG Mobile India stayed and FAU-G announced that it would release on January 26, the day when India would celebrate their 72nd Republic Day. Now, there is another piece of information that could boost FAU-G and its makers as they prepare for the grand launch on Republic Day.

According to data released by MySmartPrice, FAU-G has 4 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. The fact that FAU-G has managed so many registrations from low-end devices is a testament that the Indian gaming community is really looking forward to playing the game. Also, there is a very noble gesture when it comes to FAU-G. 20 percent of the earnings from this game will go to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust of India. Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood superstar, has been promoting the teasers and trailers of FAU-G on his social media handles and he has been the face behind the popularity of FAU-G

Difference between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India

Looking at the trailer of FAU-G, the game will be based on real-life incidents in the Galwan valley in Ladakh where Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a tense face-off. FAU-G will be episodic and it will be an action-based game, unlike PUBG Mobile India that is developed on the lines of a battle royale mode. FAU-G is NOT similar to PUBG Mobile India, with the look and feel slightly more dated than the dynamic graphics of PUBG Mobile India.

However, one has to register before they can download the FAU-G on their phone. The current link on the Google Play Store is only for registration. On January 26, if you have registered earlier, then the official APK download link will be available on Google Play Store and on the official website of nCore Games. On January 26, the specifications of the game related to size and storage will also be updated. If you have not registered before January 26, then you may find it difficult to play FAU-G.