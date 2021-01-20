DNA EXCLUSIVE: In the fight between PUBG and FAU-G, Ludo turns to be true King

The year 2020 was a mixed year when it came to India's gamers. PUBG Mobile India was banned in September 2020 as part of the 'digital surgical strike' by the Government of India on Chinese apps. The loss of PUBG Mobile India was a huge jolt to gamers. However, the anticipation built around the announcement that FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) would be released on January 26 and that there would be some action game. Yet, there was one game which outdid PUBG Mobile India and FAU-G. It was a simple board game which has been played for generations but when it came on mobile, it had a massive impact. During the coronavirus pandemic, this game was the salvation for many individuals. That game was Ludo King.

The coronavirus pandemic saw Ludo King get family, cousins, friends, and people together from different parts of the world to indulge in this super-addictive game. The board game also crossed the 500 million-download mark worldwide and with the new year, Ludo King added new features to the game. Though it appears as a sudden success, Ludo King has actually grown organically over the last 4 years. Most people already knew about the game as their family and friends were already playing it. The lockdown gave a new opportunity for people to spend quality time with family and friends and those alone to connect with complete strangers online.

The game also saw a phenomenal growth of users in India, US, Europe middle east, south-east Asia. Countries like Canada, Brazil, Turkey, Spain, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia were also emerging as new markets. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Vikash Jaiswal, CEO of Gametion Pvt. Ltd spoke about how the idea of bringing a board game to the digital world arose to how they became quarantine sensation.

What was the thought of getting a childhood favourite like Ludo on a mobile?

Ludo has been played by every generation during their childhood days. It is a simple board game but often has a strong emotional connect, especially for Indians. We often get nostalgic and remember the good times spent with family. At Gametion we wanted to bring this experience to life again. We felt that the Ludo should revive in the age of digital multimedia giving people the Ludo experience they are yearning for. That was how the idea of the Ludo King multiplayer game was born. With Ludo King, app players can enjoy their favourite game with their family and friends online from anywhere around the globe.

Are you surprised by the meteoric rise of Ludo King during the coronavirus pandemic?

The year 2020 surprised all of us with the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns made us dysfunctional. People had to follow strict social distancing and were isolated in their homes with very limited activities to do. Inactivity and boredom due to reduced social interaction started adding to anxiety during the quarantine period. Herein Ludo King came to the rescue for many people and they played Ludo online with their friends and family as a means to keep connected with them.

Besides, the online interactions over the Ludo game is great fun; an amusement to keep boredom and the blues away. Ludo King connected people online over large distances virtually reducing the stress of the isolation and that was why it was played by a large population in India during the pandemic. It is no surprise that Ludo King became a quarantine sensation in India.

How did you react when Ludo King crossed the 500K download mark?

Ludo King has crossed many milestones since 2016 and the app crossed a total of 500 million downloads worldwide, making it the most popular Indian gaming app to embark in the big league of Mobile Gaming. Furthermore, Ludo King ranked as the Number 1 on Google Play Store 3 years in a row. Ludo King emerged as the No 1. free game on Apple App Store India in 2020.

Can you tell us about the innovations of Quick Ludo and six-game Ludo?

We launched the 6 player game so that users could enjoy a lengthy game with more players, with a wider audience base. It was the most requested feature in the Multiplayer option. We brought the Quick Ludo mode for a fast Ludo game experience - a quick 5-minute game where players wouldn’t need to play full Ludo matches. This mode can be played while commuting, in the quick breaks, while waiting in queues, or anytime during the day.

Why get voice chat in Ludo King when there was already a text chat?

We brought Voice Chat to increase the fun of Ludo beyond text chat. Earlier people could only do custom text chat while playing the game. But with Ludo King voice chat, people can talk to each other, poke fun, share jokes, laugh and have "Good time" while playing Ludo matches with their friends and family. Voice Chat has enhanced the Ludo King experience and the game became more entertaining than ever.

What is the future of Ludo King?

We are planning to add tournaments and many other game modes in the coming year of 2021.