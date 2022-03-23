Call of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded revealed

Activision is all set to roll out the Call of Duty (COD) Warzone Season Two Reloaded on Wednesday (March 23) after it launched S2 on Vanguard a day before on March 22.

The update will come to Warzone on March 23 (9.30 pm IST). It will bring new weapons, modes, maps. A new 12v12 mode has come to Vanguard, while Warzone's Rebirth Island is getting its biggest update since launch, according to the Call of Duty website.

Here’s what you can expect with Season Two Reloaded, presented by Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Treyarch, and Beenox.

What’s New

In Season 2, you get to play a new mission in the Alps and aside from the new topography, there’ll be new arms and additional attractions to experience.

Snoop’s operator bundle will be part of COD Warzone and Vanguard from April 19. Snoop Dogg will come to Call of Duty: Mobile on April 1.

New features in COD Warzone S02

Rebirth Island Reinforced: Perseus’s reconstruction of their island significantly altered several points of interest, including Stronghold, and added a new one known as Dock.

Three Modes Given New Life: Payload, Blood Money, and a new Resurgence Solos mode will be featured in weekly playlists alongside classic Rebirth modes.

Weapon Blueprints, Tons of XP: The Rebirth Reinforced Event offers rewards for the entire community, including Weapon Trade Stations and in-game events for Rebirth Island.

New things in COD Vanguard S02

New 12v12 mode: Trek across the Alps to capture or take out bases to dominate the enemy, building your Loadout with Cash earned from eliminations and objective play.

Explore the alps with new vehicles: Call in Motorcycles, CD12 Transport Vehicles, and Tanks to travel across the snow and ice between bases.

Climb to the top with new rewards in ranked play: Treyarch delivers the Top 250 Skill Division and Leaderboard, new Season Two rewards, and party & menu updates for competitive fans.

Zombies get new covenants, dedicated server pause & more: Treyarch is set to introduce Critical Expertise and Explosives Expert Covenants, plus additional updates for Vanguard Zombies.

You can watch Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer here: