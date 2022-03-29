Call of Duty offering two weeks free access to Vanguard multiplayer

Activision announced two-week-long free access to the multiplayer segment in their latest Call of Duty entry, Vanguard.

The free access will be unlocked from March 30 to April 13. It includes new Season 2 maps, a new objective mode, and a featured playlist offering a variety of the most popular maps in the game.

Players can test out the new Casablanca and Gondola – two medium-sized maps for free, with several buildings and passageways to explore.

This is the first time the company is giving two-week-long free access to the Vanguard multiplayer.

During the free access period, players can jump right into the latest multiplayer maps launched in season two: Casablanca and Gondola.

Casablanca: A shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a bustling marketplace.

With several buildings to explore and climb upon, expect a variety of vertical engagements that invite both close- and long-range tactics.

Gondola: Don’t look down on this medium-sized, three-lane-style map. Take a trip on the Gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower, but hop off before it goes off the cliff!

Operators can also take advantage of the long sightline this gondola route provides, or head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarters battle.

In addition to the latest maps and modes, Free Access players will also be able to jump into a diverse Multiplayer Playlist featuring Vanguard’s most popular maps, such as Shipment, a Call of Duty classic, and Das Haus, another small map that favours plenty of action.