BGMI unban: Krafton updates Battleground Mobile India on Google Play Store

BGMI faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. For those who do not know, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

BGMI

BGMI has been unbanned in India after being unavailable for more than 10 months. Although Battleground Mobile India has officially received a nod for the Indian government to be present on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The creators are taking their own good time to make sure the game runs smoothly without any lags or hiccups. Earlier this week, a few users were able to see BGMI on the Google Play Store while a few were able to download it through the link after which Krafton revealed that the game is only available for testers as of now and the servers are not online yet. Krafton has not revealed a specific date when the PUBG sibling will be available to play once again, however a few changes made by the company suggest that the game servers may go online soon.

If reports are to be believed, Krafton has updated the BGMI description on the Google Play Store, suggesting imminent return. Here’s what BGMI Google Play Store description reads: “Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new Battle Royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. A free-to-play, multiplayer experience, in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or solo.”

“BGMI Requires a stable internet connection. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM. The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, is serviced by KRAFTON. BGMI is a simulation game set in a virtual world and does NOT stand for real life. Please play in moderation, take frequent breaks, and play responsibly.” it further reads.

BGMI faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. For those who do not know, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company.

