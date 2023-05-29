BGMI unban: Battlegrounds Mobile India available for Apple iPhone users via App Store, gets new features

BGMI for Apple iPhone

BGMI is now available for Apple iPhone users in India. After the BGMI servers went online for Android devices earlier today (May 29), Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available on the Apple App Store. This means that Apple iPhone users in India can now download and play the popular PUBG sibling. BGMI is one of the most talked about game in the country right now and #BGMI has been trending all over social media platforms since morning. The BGMI has made a comeback after facing a ban of almost 10 months. BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 update. As per the company, Within 48 hours, all users will be able to login and play the game. The update features new additions such as a brand-new map - Nusa, captivating in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a collection of new skins.

Krafton has clarified that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players it will be six hours daily. The new map features distinctive mechanisms such as Ziplines that players can use to move quickly across the island and Elevators that can be installed in Hotels buildings in “New City”. It also features unique attractions and fun gameplay features such as zorb balls, swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars.

It also offers Super Recall, wherein, in duo/squad mode, players who die within a certain time can be recalled to the battlefield carrying a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates. In solo mode, players can be recalled automatically without a teammate's help.

Other improvements include ‘invite’ option in Spawn Island, better marking when parachuting and introduction of the main interface sound visualization function in all classic modes, among others updates. BGMI has come back for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules.