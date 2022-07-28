Search icon
BGMI's mysterious disappearance from Google, Apple app stores triggers meme fest

BGMI is one of the most loved and played games among Indian players. Its removal from Google Play Store and App Store.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

BGMI's mysterious disappearance from Google, Apple app stores triggers meme fest
File Photo

The Indian version of the world-famous battle royale mobile game – Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘PUBG Mobile’ doesn’t exist on Google Play Store and App Store.

The news has already made headlines as all the BHMI lovers are in a shock. The Indian gaming community is disappointed with the news as the game has become quite popular throughout the country.

As of yet, the reason behind the game’s removal is not known. Initially, the game was available on App store, but now it has been removed from there too.

The removal has led people to share their disappointment via Twitter. Some of the memes shared on the mini-blogging platform are quite hilarious. 

BGMI is one of the most loved and played games among Indian players. It is quite popular among the country’s youth. Its esports tournament was recently broadcasted live on national television.

The event was a huge success and got great viewership. The game’s elimination from Google Play Store doesn’t seem to be good for Indian esports.

The game’s publishers have recently collaborated with Blackpink, a South Korean K-POP girl group to bring interesting events and rewards for all the players.

Despite the game’s removal from Google Play Store and App Store, the developers of the game - Krafton have not shared any statements. Currently, the Indian government has not released any information about the BGMI ban.

 

