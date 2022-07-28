BGMI removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, game still working for these users

BGMI ban in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI was suddenly removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store on July 28 raising concerns of another wave of ban on Chinese apps by the Indian government. For those who are unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI is the Indian version of online multiplayer battle royal game called PUBG (Players Unknown Battle Ground). South Korean game developing firm Krafton was forced to release an India specific version of the game,BGMI, after the Indian government banned PUBG along with several other popular Chinese apps including TikTok. As of now, Krafton has not released any statement about why the game has been pulled down by Google and Apple but as per a report by TechCrunch, the game has been removed from Google Play Store following orders of the Indian government.”“On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” a Google spokesperson has confirmed to TechCrunch.

Although BGMI has been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it is still working for users who already have it on their smartphones. We tried playing the game after the removal from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and we were able to access all the game modes and features. As of now, it is not yet known why the Indian government has asked the tech giants to remove the game but the course of action is quite similar to the one we saw when the game’s international edition, PUBG was banned in India.

Android smartphone users can still easily install the game by downloading the APK file from the internet, however Google suggests that one should refrain from installing third-party apps offered by suspicious websites. Currently, the servers of the game are working fine and the users who still have the game installed can still enjoy it.