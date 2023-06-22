BGMI players can now drive Rs 133 crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire supercar in game

BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) made its comeback on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India a few weeks back and it has already made it to the top charts. The game returned with a bunch of new features and now Krafton has partnered with Bugatti to bring rare supercars to the game. Players can enjoy Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, one of the fastest and most powerful production roadsters in the world and Rs 133 crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire supercars in the game till August 6.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton stated that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily, plus, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

The Indian government first banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021. The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.