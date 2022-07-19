BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India is now easier to download, here’s how

BGMI

India is a huge gaming market, and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular games there. In addition to the App Store and Google Play Store, BGMI may now be downloaded directly from the BGMI website. To get started, users have to do is click the APK download option on the website and the game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

According to Krafton, the new version of BGMI is not only simpler to download, but it is also much less in size. In contrast to the 860 MB download size on the Play Store, the 600 MB file size of the website build makes it simpler for customers to download and play the game. If you're using an older version of the game, you may simply install the newest version over the old one, and all your data will be updated accordingly.

Here are the steps to download the APK File:

Step 1: Go to the website and click on 'Download BGMI APK file'.

Step 2: Click on install and open it.

Step 3: Your OBB file will be downloaded now.

Step 4: Restart your game once the update has been completed.

Step 5: Congratulations, you are now using BGMI 2.1!

Krafton revealed earlier this month that BGMI had crossed the 100 million registered user mark. BGMI is widely considered to be one of the most popular battle royale games on the market because of its large range of maps, modes, and endless in-game collaborations and events.