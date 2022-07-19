Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India is now easier to download, here’s how

In contrast to the Play Store's 800 MB, the website build's 600 MB file size makes downloading and playing the game easier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India is now easier to download, here’s how
BGMI

India is a huge gaming market, and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular games there. In addition to the App Store and Google Play Store, BGMI may now be downloaded directly from the BGMI website. To get started, users have to do is click the APK download option on the website and the game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 13 Pro falls in ocean, found intact after 5 hours

According to Krafton, the new version of BGMI is not only simpler to download, but it is also much less in size. In contrast to the 860 MB download size on the Play Store, the 600 MB file size of the website build makes it simpler for customers to download and play the game. If you're using an older version of the game, you may simply install the newest version over the old one, and all your data will be updated accordingly.

Here are the steps to download the APK File: 

Step 1: Go to the website and click on 'Download BGMI APK file'. 

Step 2: Click on install and open it. 

Step 3: Your OBB file will be downloaded now. 

Step 4: Restart your game once the update has been completed. 

Step 5: Congratulations, you are now using BGMI 2.1! 

Krafton revealed earlier this month that BGMI had crossed the 100 million registered user mark. BGMI is widely considered to be one of the most popular battle royale games on the market because of its large range of maps, modes, and endless in-game collaborations and events.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes burned at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.