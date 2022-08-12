Search icon
BGMI ban: Krafton aims to bring back PUBG sibling, says working with Indian government

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, the Indian alternative for the PUBG, was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store last month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

BGMI ban: Krafton aims to bring back PUBG sibling, says working with Indian government
Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, the Indian alternative for the PUBG, was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store following the orders of the Indian government. The popular online multiplayer battle royal game was launched in India almost an year ago after the Indian government’s crackdown on Chinese apps banned the Player Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) along with popular short-video platform TikTok. Now  Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton on Thursday said it is closely cooperating with the Indian authorities after the ban on its most popular Battle Royale game with over 100 million users in the country.

Kraft CFO Bae Dong-geun, during the company's quarterly earnings call, said that the company respects and understands the Indian government's concern. "We have been directly running the service based on stringent data security standards and monitoring. We will closely cooperate with the authorities to find ways for the users in India to keep enjoying BGMI," Dong-geun said.

After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban BGMI, some gaming companies wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for a `fair treatment` to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country. "In the second quarter, we broadened the user base through own and offline collaborations in the local market, and expanded monetized content offerings, providing a battle royale experience unique to BGMI," Dong-geun further said.

In the first six month of the year, Krafton saw its revenues grow to $727.7 million and net income grew by $337.6 million. Late last month, the government ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Till now, the government has banned more than 270 apps over the suspicion of stealing data of Indian users and sharing it with companies and the government of China. A few of these apps came back in India under a new name or identity while the void left by others were captured by major players.

(With inputs from IANS)

