BGMI ban: 4 alternatives of PUBG-sibling that you can play

BGMI ban: 5 alternatives of PUBG-sibling that you can play

The famous battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was banned by the Indian government on July 29. Apple's and Google's app stores no longer carry the game.

Also, READ: Garena Free Fire Max August 2 Redeem Codes: Collect these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

When it came time to put limits on the activities of the BGMI, India used section 69A of its IT legislation, according to a report. Content that might jeopardise India's national security can be restricted under this rule. In addition, there is conjecture that the Indian government was regularly requested by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Prahar non-governmental organisation to probe China's influence on BGMI.

For Krafton, the road to India has been bumpy. PUBG Mobile, along with over a hundred other Chinese applications, was previously banned in India in 2020 due to data sharing and national security concerns.

BGMI, a rebranded version of PUBG, was released in India after the firm overcame many obstacles.

While it's unclear when BGMI will be available again, here are a few BGMI alternatives you may play in the meanwhile.

Garena Free Fire

It is one of the most popular free-to-play survival shooting games for Android and iOS. The goal of this game is to spend as much time as possible in a safe zone, which may be chosen at random by the player.

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile was recently launched by Respawn on mobile devices. On iOS and Android, this is a fast-paced shooting game that is free. A diverse cast of characters is included in the game, each with their own set of tactical talents. Other modes include Arenas, Deathmatch, and Team Deathmatch, all of which may be played against other players.

Call of Duty: Mobile

One of the most popular mobile games is Call of Duty: Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile's battle royale modes include ranked and unranked, as well as Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Gun Game, Grind, and others. Additionally, fresh material is made available via periodic events and partnerships.

New State Mobile

Krafton's New State Mobile is a future reimagining of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Other than shooting, the game provides evading, peeking, drones for supplies and electric cars. In addition, BR: Extreme, a fast-paced battle royale mode, and a variation on standard Team Deathmatch and Round Deathmatch modes are included in this game. In New State Mobile, new events, weaponry, skins, and customization choices will be added to the game on a regular basis.