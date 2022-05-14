BGMI 2.0 update: How to download from the official website, check steps

BGMI 2.0 update

After the previous 1.9 release, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has launched the 2.0 release to keep it fresh and exciting for gamers. Users will only be able to obtain the update from the official Battleground Mobile's website.

Fans had eagerly awaited for the release of the new edition, which includes new material like the football mini-game, emergency pickup, and much more.

Also, READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

All users will be able to download the BGMI 2.0 upgrade Battleground Mobile's website. A substantial amount of new content is added to BGMI in May as Krafton celebrates BGMI's first anniversary. This includes the official Livik version, Core Circle mode, and a variety of other features.

Steps to download the May 2022 BGMI 2.0 update from the official website

The first thing users need to do is open any web browser and search for Battleground Mobile's website.

Two options will appear on the screen: IOS Download (Apple App Store) and AOS Download (Google Play Store). Players can choose between the two options according to their platform.

In the new window, gamers can press the Download/Update option, which will redirect them to BGMI's store page.

Android users had to download 785 MB of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update, while iOS users had to download 1.93 GB. Other changes include increased haptic feedback, sponsorship match support, and the like button in spectator mode, all of which contribute to a more engaging experience.

Update 2.0, which also marks BGMI's one-year anniversary, includes a first-anniversary lobby that includes in-game goodies and a player skin sale.