Battlegrounds Mobile India to be launched for iPhones soon? Here are all the details

In some good news for PUBG Mobile India fans, after opening pre-registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game for Android users, Krafton who is the PUBG mobile game developer reportedly is working on the iOS version launch as well.

As per the reports, IGN India, suggests that sources close to the development have confirmed the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version.

The report revealed that Krafton recently acknowledged the need to bring the Battleground Mobile India game to the Apple ecosystem and said that it will keep fans “informed on future developments.”

The Indian version of the PUBG Mobile is set to be launched in its new avatar - Battlegrounds Mobile India -most likely in June and in order to generate hype among PUBG Mobile fans and players, Krafton has stated that it will be giving out special rewards to those who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The pre-registration for Android users via Google App Store opened on May 18, 2021.

According to Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India will release will come loaded with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. The new game will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The battle royale game is expected to be similar to the original PUBG Mobile in most aspects. However, a little change here and there in the Indian version of the game can't be ruled out. Battlegrounds Mobile India shared a poster of the likely Ban Tai map location from Sanhok – one of the 4×4 maps available in-game. The map Sanhok was added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018 and is now set to be a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on an Android device?

Step 1: Android phone users should look up Battlegrounds Mobile India by going on Google PlayStore.

Step 2: Users then need to click on the "Pre-register" button.

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.