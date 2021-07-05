Battlegrounds Mobile India: Step-by-step guide to transfer data from PUBG Mobile India to BGMI

The official version of Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) was released for Android users on July 2. The company is yet to make an announcement on the launch of the game for iOS users. It is also known as the Indian version of PUBG.

There has been quite a lot of speculation about the data transfer ever since the South Korea-based developer Krafton announced that it will temporarily shut down the option for transferring the old PUBG data to BGMI from July 6.

Krafton also apologised in a statement for causing inconvenience due to the temporary shut down of data transfer though the company had earlier said that the data transfer would be available till December 31.

However, PUBG players in India can retrieve old data into the new version by following these steps.

Step 1: To begin with the data transfer process, one must log into the BGMI game and accept the terms and conditions. Then, you will receive a new pop-up window.

Step 2: The pop-up window will ask you whether you want to go ahead with the data transfer process. Click on 'Agree' if you wish to go ahead.

Step 3: After you click on Agree, another window will appear. Here, you can select which SNS account in the prior app you would want to use to transfer the data to the new app.

Step 4: A new window will pop up asking if you want to transfer the data from an SNS account. Click on Agree. In case you have selected the wrong SNS account, it can be changed by adding or modifying the linked account later from the basic menu settings within the game. Players are allowed to link up to two SNS accounts at once.

Step 5: You will get a message stating that the data from the prior app SNS account has been transferred to the new account in the new app. The message will only come if the data has been successfully transferred.