Battlegrounds Mobile India news: THESE smartphones will support 90 FPS feature - Check full list

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a desi version of PUBG Mobile India, is a very popular game in India now. The new battle royale game is developed by South Korean company Krafton and is quite similar to its predecessor PUBG Mobile India. It would not be wrong to say that Krafton has practically replicated all the features of PUBG Mobile India in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It may be recalled that one of the features in PUBG Mobile was 90FPS mode and this option can be enabled in Battlegrounds Mobile India too.

Notably, Battlegrounds Mobile India is operated in 60FPS mode with slight frame drops in certain situations. Since, Battlegrounds Mobile India is available on a wide range of phones so the performance of the battle royale game differs as per the specifications of any device. Krafton initially added the 90FPS option for OnePlus devices but the developers have now launched this option globally on other high-end devices.

But majority of the devices which support this feature are OnePlus phones. Some other devices support this feature too but it is possible that these devices would require an external agency such as a GFX tool to activate the feature.

The list of devices which support 90 FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India is as follows:

OnePlus Phones – All variants of OnePlus 7, Oneplus 8 and OnePlus 9.Realme Phones – X2 Pro and X50 Pro.Mi Phones – Mi 10, 10i and 11X Pro.Oppo Phones – Reno 6 Pro.

This list is not corrct completely as Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to release any such information officially. It is possible some other devices might also have 90 FPS support.