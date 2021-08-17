Battlegrounds Mobile India achieves major milestone, gives update on iOS availability

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton announced on Monday (August 16) that the hugely popular mobile game has clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play in less than 60 days after getting released in India.

Krafton celebrated the milestone by gifting a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit and some more rewards. It may be recalled that few days ago, South Korean company had also announced special rewards in the build-up to the important milestone of 50 million download. Krafton had provided three supply coupon crate scrap when Battlegrounds Mpbile India touched the 48 and 49 million downloads, respectively.

Notably, the latest achievements of Battlegrounds Mobile India are not surprising as PUBG Mobile India which was banned by Indian government due to data privacy concerns was hugely popular across the country. According to reports, PUBG Mobile India had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India.

Speaking over the success of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Wooyol Lim, Head of BGMI Division at Krafton, in the press note, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month. I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first e-sports tournament starting next month."

Krafton also announced that it would soon release details about the launch of iOS version of the game on its social media channels. Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available on Android phones via Google Play. BMGI is celebrating “Independence Day Mahotsav" from August 11 to August 20, where players can win rewards, including special AGM skin.