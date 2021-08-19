Battlegrounds Mobile India news: How to download game on iOS devices - Check direct download link here

In a good news for iOS device users in India, Battlegrounds Mobile Indai was finally launched for iOS devices on Wednesday (August 18). It is to be noted that Krafton has also updated the Facebook page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is the South Korean firm which has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It may be recalled that Battlegrounds Mobile India - which is seen as desi version of PUBG Mobile India - was released for Android users in India in July. The iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded from the Apple App Store on iPhone and iPad.

You can download the Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS by following this download link HERE.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download from the Apple App Store and the popular game is currently listed on the desktop version of the App Store but not on mobile at the moment.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Apple iOS

- Go to Apple App Store.- The Get button is there in front of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the App Store.- The size of this game is 1.9 GB for Apple users. The game is for users of the 17+ age group.- The language of this game is English

Battlegrounds Mobile was launched in July and since then the game has been downloaded 50 million times in India. This was announced recently by Krafton.