Battlegrounds Mobile India: New weapons, vehicles, mission mode, trains, features - Latest updates

In a good news for lakhs of Battlegrounds Mobile India players, the game which is seen as desi version of PUBG Mobile India is set to get a new July 2021 update which will add new features and bring improvements to the hugely popular game. Days before the release of the update, Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has shared some of the new changes that are likely to be introduced in the game.

The changes include a new LGM, or Light Machine Gun named the MG3 and some healing-related items which can now also be thrown similar to grenades or molotovs.

New weapons, vehicles

After the update, the new LMG called MG3 will be found in supply drops. The MG3 will have just one scope attachment and it is going to offer two rate-of-fire modes and players can choose between 660rpm (rounds per minute) and 990rpm with 7.62mm ammo.

A new gun called the ASM Abakan will also be there and it will use 5.56 ammo. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also get a new two-person vehicle called the G-38 Gravity Free motorcycle but this vehicle will be available only in the Mission Ignition mode.

Mission Ignition mode

The new update is set to bring a limited time Ignition Mode. This new gameplay mode is set in the Erangel map. It will include six new high-tech locations. Names of smaller cities like Pochinki and Rozhok will also be showcase in the new mode.

New train system

The update will also add a new HyperLine train system to the map which will have stations featured across location. The trains will have preset routes and specific timings.

New tiers

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to get two new tiers between Ace and Conqueror. These are the Ace Master and Ace Dominator Tiers. The desi version of PUBG Mobile India will also be changing logos for all tiers.