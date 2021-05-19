Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: BAD news for PUBG Mobile India fans - Details here

After waiting for around 9 months, PUBG fans in India are set to get a chance to play their favorite game again as PUBG Mobile India Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon make its re-entry into the Indian market.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is dubbed as Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, started on May 18. According to Krafton, the game will remain exclusive to the Indian subcontinent.

The proposed launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement has also sparked several speculations from several popular gamers. For exampale a YouTube content creator is claiming that all Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to bring over their inventory from PUBG Mobile. But several other sources told IGN India that this may not happen. Notably, Krafton iS yet to make any official announcement on this matter.

Several reports also claimed that the rumour about Battlegrounds Mobile India allowing players to transfer their in-game items from PUBG Mobile is not true at all.

There is no denying the fact that transferring data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be huge task for Krafton as well as the game’s former publisher, Tencent. Furthermore, Krafton is unwilling to work jointly with Tencent as it was the Chinese origins of Tencent which forced Indian government to ban PUBG Mobile in September 2020. Many PUBG veterans would find it disappointing to let go of years worth of in-game cosmetics. Krafton may come up with a few in-game perks for long-time PUBG enthusiasts but it is highly unlikely that the entire inventory transfer will take place.