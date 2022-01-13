Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update: BGMI 15.2 update is now live, game free to play on PC, consoles

PUBG Mobile India's Indianised version Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular games and is thoroughly enjoyed by the fans. The game was released in July 2021 and gamers have been having a gala time playing it. Many fans also downloaded the game using APK, OBB links for Android devices as well.

On Tuesday, as a piece of good news for fans, South Korean video game developer Krafton announced that its battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds Mobile India is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles.

The company released a statement that read, "This F2P transition, which was initially announced last month at The Game Awards (TGA), marks the start of a new era for the globally popular battle royale game."

With the game's shift to F2P, it introduces Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features.

While all new players will start with a basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 and gain access to several features.

In addition to the F2P transition, update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The new update introduces Tactical Gear, a new category of in-game items that provide new and existing players with various options for improving their in-game performances that do not involve pure gunplay.