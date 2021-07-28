Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version release date: Latest updates for PUBG Mobile India fans

Battlegrounds Mobile India released its Patch Note on July 24 where they stated that they have removed an issue where ‘the game was getting shut down when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu, with some iPad devices’.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India's South Korean developer Krafton later removed the mention of iOS devices in the Patch Note and changed it to ‘some devices’.

It is to be noted that Krafton is yet to release Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices but the company has said that it is working on this matter and Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be released for iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads.

For its part, Krafton is yet to make any official statement regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS devices but speculations are rife that the iOS version would be launched by Krafton as early as next month. Some streamers have predicted that Krafton would release Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices in July. Well-known gamers like Ghatak, Kronten and Mortal had said that iOS players would have to wait for some more time because they get the chance to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

According to experts, the launch of iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India would prove beneficial for Krafton as it will help the company in adding thousands of gamers.