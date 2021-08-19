Battlegrounds Mobile India: Get free Supply Crate Coupon by just doing this

In good news for gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India has now brought an opportunity for players to win a free Supply Crate Coupon. All they have to do is participate in the Lobby Screenshot Contest, where they need to share a picture with their squad on the game's social media channels.

The company has said that the contest will go on for a week.

"The Lobby Screenshot Contest gives you a chance to invite your friends to the lobby and win rewards! Get together, discuss strategies and hang out with your squadmates in the Battlegrounds Lobby," read a post on the game's Facebook page.

The winners of the contest will be announced on the game's social media channels within 30 days of the event's end date, which is August 24, the company said.

Notably, Battlegrounds Mobile India - which is seen as a desi version of PUBG Mobile India - was released for Android users in India in July while the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was available on the Apple App Store from August 18.

BGMI, which rechristened itself after PUBG was banned in the country last year, has seen a peak of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users in India. The hugely popular mobile game has clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play in less than 60 days after getting released in India.