Battleground Mobile India for iOS devices: BIG update every PUBG Mobile India must know

Krafton BGMI IOS Release latest: Lakhs of PUBG Mobile India lovers in India are busy these days enjoying Battlegrounds Mobile India which was released for Android users on July 2, 2021. It is to be noted that Battlegrounds Mobile India is seen as the desi version of PUBG Mobile India which was banned in 2020

But the iOS users are still to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India as the game has not been released for iOS yet. Notably, most competitive players of PUBG prefer to use iOS devices to play the game which means that Battlegrounds Mobile India developers must release the game for iOS as soon as possible.

Speculations are rife that South Korean company Krafton which has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India would soon launch the game for iOS devices. In a related development, Kronten, who is an Owner and a Player for Team GodLike Esports, said, “It’ll take a while before the game comes on iOS devices. We have to wait for a few more days.”

On the other hand, the support section of Krafton's official website says that the iOS version for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released soon. Earlier, well-knwon Esports personalities like Ghatak had claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users will be released on the same day it will have an official launch for Android users. But Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android users released on July 2 and there is no official information about the release date of the game for iOS users yet.

As millions of iOS users are now waiting for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices, rumors are strong that the hugely popular game might release for iOS devices on July 24, 2021.