Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE gaming laptop launched in India today at Rs 3.59 lakh: Specs, features and more

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE gaming laptop comes with an aluminum lid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE

Asus has launched the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition gaming laptop in India today at a starting price of Rs 3,59,990. The new special edition laptop comes with upgrades to performance and cooling mechanism. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE: Design

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features a 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate. As per the company, the laptop comes with specially developed invisible ink that does not fade away on the device’s metal lid. The company claims that Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE’s keyboard switches are rated to last over 20 million presses. Per-key RGB lighting allows for unlimited flexibility via Aura Sync, including game specific lighting layouts

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE: Performance

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with up to an 175W max TGP. It comes with an-MUX switch which significantly reduces in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10%. It by-passes traditional method of integrated GPU connection with the internal display and connects the dedicated GPU directly with the display. 

The laptop uses Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal on both the CPU and GPU. This ultra-high performance thermal interface material can keep these components up to 15°C cooler than traditional thermal pastes

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE: Audio

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE comes with Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers. It also gets two tweeters and two woofers powered by Smart Amp that offer richer sound with 2.8x more volume, 3x more powerful bass, and up to 3x the dynamic range of alternatives. 

