Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, NoteBook Pro 120 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G

Xiaomi has announced the latest addition to its NoteBook range - the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series. Equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel i5 H series processor and Nvidia GeForce MX550, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series is claimed to offer smooth and fast user experience.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series comprises Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 available at starting price of Rs 74,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively across Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Design and display

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series features a compact, sleek metal body. The laptop is made from Aerospace grade series 6 aluminum alloy. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 laptops feature a 14 inch, 2.5K resolution 120Hz display with 100% of the sRGB color gamut

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Performance

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Alder Lake processor. It has a H Series processor (H45), which is rated for the highest performance among the different series in the 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processor line-up. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G features a dedicated graphics unit - Nvidia GeForce MX550 that is claimed to provide almost 2X performance over the latest integrated graphics.

The processor is paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz and 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Connectivity

The New Xiaomi NoteBook Pro comes equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port which supports bandwidth of 40 Gbps. An additional USB C port which supports power delivery, on the opposite side of the Thunderbolt 4 port gives users the versatility to charge from either side of the device.

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series also comes with a USB 3.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a HDMI 2.0 port that allows users to work with their existing accessories and peripherals. It also comes with segment-leading WiFi 6 and the latest Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Keyboard

The keyboard comes with 3 levels of backlight, 1.3mm deep key travel and 79 full sized keys. The power button has an integrated two-in-one fingerprint scanner for faster and more secure unlocks.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series: Battery

The series offers a 56Wh battery which can sustain the device for the whole day and comes with a 100W universal USB C charger that gets it up and running from 0 to 50% in just 35 minutes.