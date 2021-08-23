Three ways to transfer contacts from Apple iPhone to any Android smartphone: Step-by-step guides

Gone are the days when the iPhone was treated as a notch above all other smartphones available in the market. With the advancement of technology, premium smartphones can be found all over the market from several android makers.

People are now frequently upgrading their phones and hopping from iOS to Android and vice versa. The benefits of trying out one of the new premium Android smartphones is appealing, but switching phones risks wiping out all of your data and contacts.

However such a mishap can be avoided by following a few simple steps. If you're switching from an Apple iPhone to an Android phone, or keeping both, moving contacts can come across as a challenging task. Bot no need to worry. There are some hassle-free ways and to do that and here are step-by-step guides to make your way around them.

Before moving ahead, it is pertinent to note that you'll be needing a cloud storage account and cloud sync account to perform this transfer.

Sharing contacts from iPhone or Android (Google Account):

To enable this, you must first connect your Gmail account on your iPhone.

Step 1: On your iPhone, open the settings tab. Select ‘Mail’ from the menu.

Step 2: Select the Gmail account you want to link on your Android phone from Accounts.

Step 3: On the new page, make sure the Contacts slider is turned on.

Step 4: Sign in with the same Gmail account on your Android phone. All of the contacts from the Gmail account will most likely be transferred automatically.

Transferring contacts from iPhone or Android (vCard):

VCF (vCard) are standard filed storing contact information that may be read by any phone, making them an ideal means for sharing contacts.

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the Settings app and then select your name.

Step 2: Select iCloud from the drop-down menu. Make sure Contacts is selected from the list of apps.

Step 3: After that, visit to icloud.com and sign in to your iCloud account.

Step 4: Once you've logged in, click the three dots in the top-right corner of Chrome. And go to the Desktop site.

Step 5: On the new desktop version of iCloud, go to ‘Contacts' and then tap the small gear icon in the bottom-left corner.

Step 6: A menu will appear. Press Select All, and then click Export vCard.

Step 7: The VCF file will be downloaded to the Files app on your phone. It's possible that Google will call it Files by Google or My Files. Go to the app.

Step 8: You'll be asked if you want to import the contacts; press OK.

Sharing contacts from iPhone to Android (Google Drive):

To use this method, first sync your contacts to Drive, and then transfer them to your mobile.