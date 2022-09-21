Sony WH-1000XM5 premium headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Sony has launched the new WH-1000XM5 headphones in India today (September 21). The new Sony WH-1000XM5 succeeds the WH-1000XM4 headphones. The company claims that the new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users. Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs 26,990. This offer is valid from 21st September till 7th October 2022. WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Priced at Rs 34,990, the new headphone will be available in black and silver from October 8.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feature newly developed soft fit leather with a stepless slider. As per the company, the new synthetic soft fit leather material fits snugly around the head taking the pressure off your ears and blocking out external noise.

The company claims that WH-1000XM5 have been created with Sony’s most remarkable noise cancelling yet, with two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce noise especially in the mid-high frequency range and an Auto NC Optimizer that automatically optimizes noise cancellation, depending on the environment.

The specially designed 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation.

The WH-1000XM5 comes with 30 hours of battery life, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if they are in a rush they can now get a remarkable three hours` worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The headphone comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting users easily take their headphones wherever they travel. It supports Google`s helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices

(With Inputs from IANS)