Sony WF-LS900N noise cancellation earbuds launched in India: Price, offer, features and more

Sony WF-LS900N come with multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between two devices.

Sony has launched the new WF-LS900N noise cancellation earbuds in India today (November 21). The new Sony WF-LS900N earbuds are the company's smallest and lightest, noise cancelling, hi-res truly wireless earbuds. The WF-LS900N will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from 25th November onwards. The company has priced the earbuds at Rs 16,990

Sony India has also announced an exclusive cashback offer on purchase of WF-LS900N. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 3,000 on select debit and credit cards. This offer is valid from 21st November until 30th November 2022. The earbuds will be available in three colour options - Black, White and Beige.

Sony claims that the WF-LS900N gives a “Never Off” wearing experience and it automatically switches between superlative noise cancelling or optimised ambient sound for listening without distractions. The earbuds integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience.

The earbuds are claimed to have Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud for clearer calls. It also automatically pauses when earbuds are taken off and starts again when they are put back on. These new earbuds are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go.

When it comes to battery, the Sony claim that WF- LS900N is packed with a full working day of charge – 6 hours with noise cancelling on – from the earbuds and storing another 20 hours in the stylish, compact charging case. Additionally, just 5-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime.

WF- LS900N supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature which means you can pair the headphones with your Android device quickly and easily. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your earbuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC, or tablet. With the help of a new 5mm driver unit these small earbuds are said to produce powerful bass and clear vocals despite their size.