Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to launch TODAY – Know expected price, exciting features here

Samsung is all set to have its first major launch event of the year today, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy SS series, as deciphered by the teaser clips released by the company ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The event is set to take place today at 8:30 pm, and Samsung is expected to launch its next generations of smartphones today. Though not much is known about the new phones yet, the teaser and leaks have given a rough idea about what can be expected from the new Galaxy series.

If we go by the pattern set by Samsung in previous years, it is expected that the new series will contain Samsung Galaxy S22 regular, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to steal the show. The S22 Ultra is also expected to contain a port for the SPen support.

Expected features of Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are expected to have similar features with slight modifications when it comes to screen size and camera quality. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have the biggest screen size of the two – most likely around 6.81 inches.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are likely to come with triple rear cameras, with the primary camera expected to be around 50 megapixels, accompanied by two 12-megapixel snappers to enable ultra-wide view and 3X optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a massive difference in camera as compared to the other two models – 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied with two 10-megapixel telephoto snappers, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

All of the smartphones are expected to have 8 GB RAM, while the S22+ and Ultra might get up to 12 GB RAM. It is also rumored that the Ultra model of the series will have a 1 TB internal storage, but only for selected markets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected price

Though the exact price point of the phones is not yet known, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series price will start from Rs 70,000 which is similar to the pricing of the Galaxy S21 series. It is expected that the Ultra model will be around Rs 1,10,000.