Samsung Galaxy M51 hits markets in India, price starts at Rs 24,999; check details

The long wait is over as Samsung Galaxy M51 has arrived in India priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB memory configuration, and Rs 26,999 for 8GB/128GB configuration.

The product will be available from September 18 at Amazon.in and Samsung's local online store.

The products are available in Celestial Black or Electric Blue colors.

The mobile phone is equipped with a 6.7" Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display of FullHD+ resolution, with a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, it has a 64MP Sony IMX682 camera that's joined by a 12MP ultrawide (123° FOV), 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor modules around the back.

The phone also has a massive 7,000 mAh battery which can go from zero to 100% battery life in 115 minutes with the help of 5W fast charger.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC processor. Straight out of the box, the phone has Android 10. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 512GB, side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB-C port, Dolby Atmos audio enhancements.

The most fascinating thing about the phone is that it has 'reverse wired charging' which means that the phone can be used as a 'powerbank' to charge other devices with Type-C to Type-C cable that comes with the phone.